Data Center RFID Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

RFID technology is used to automatically track assets by sending radio waves to readers. There are two types of RFID tags: active and passive. Active RFID tags have their own power (e.g. batteries), while passive tags rely on the reader for power. Data center RFID solutions use RFID technology to monitor and manage very expensive and critical assets, including routers, tape media, servers, and other IT assets in the data center. Data center RFID solutions provide asset management, environmental monitoring and integration services. Active RFID provides functional data by transferring information from the asset tag to the management system. In addition to asset tracking and monitoring, this technology improves operational efficiency by allowing end users to read multiple tags simultaneously. There are many drivers, constraints and opportunities shaping the future of the market.

The following players are covered in this report:

RF Code

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Hewlett-Packard

GAO RFID

Omni-ID

Alien Technology Corporation

Data Center RFID Market segmentation by Type

Tags

Readers

Antennas

Other Hardware

Software

Data Center RFID Market segmentation by Application

Telecom and IT

Government and Public

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Media and Entertainment

