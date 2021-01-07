Depression Treatment Therapy Market 2018 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2023

The depression treatment therapy market is estimated to grow moderately over the forecast period. Rapidly increasing cases of depression and innovations in drugs and therapies for anxiety disorders have been some of the primary drivers of the depression treatment therapy industry. Depression is growing to be one of the most significant contributors to the burden of diseases globally. Depression is affecting individuals all across the globe, with an estimated 350 million suffering from it, according to WHO (World Health Organization). According to a survey carried out in 17 countries by WHO, it was reported that on an average 1 in every 20 individuals had a depression event in 2017. The demand for restricting depression and other lethal mental health disorders is on the rise globally, which is fuelling the depression treatment therapy market.
The emerging organizations’ investments for drug and therapy development in psychiatric disorders and depression seem to be at a significant incline over the last decade. Perseverance of this trend is expected to have positive implications for the future output of ground-breaking drugs and medicines in curing mental health disorder. However, there is still a significant unfulfilled need for new drugs and therapies for the treatment of mental health disorders. According to WHO, as of 2019, there are only 29 active approved substances for major depression since 1959. Additionally, a unique molecular target-based prospective new therapeutic approaches and procedures have witnessed a considerable number of setbacks. Presently, 33 drug programs are in clinical trials and using new therapeutic approaches for depression.
Recent investment levels, R&D trends, and depth of existing clinical pipeline could impede the way for future innovations in depression therapeutics. There has been a significant drop in clinical trial initiations over the last few years for novel drug candidates in depression. Enterprise expenditures into companies with depression focused programs have nearly non-existent over the past few years. Further, the limits of currently available drugs for depression imply thatfurther therapeutic choices are in demand to address patients’ needs. This patient need presents a lucrative opportunity for organizations desiring to enter the depression treatment therapy market.
GlobalDepression Treatment Therapy Market – Segmentation
By Depression Type
- Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
- Major Depression
- Dysthymia Disorder
- Postpartum Depression
- Atypical Depression
- Psychotic Depression
- Bipolar Disorder
By Drugs Type
- Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors
o Fluoxetine (Prozac)
o Sertraline (Zoloft)
o Escitalopram (Lexapro)
o Others Ssris
- Atypical Antidepressants
o Bupropion (Wellbutrin)
o Duloxetine (Cymbalta)
o Venlafaxine (Effexor)
o Desvenlafaxine (Pristiq)
o Others Atypical Antidepressants
- Tricyclic Antidepressants
By Depression Treatment Device
- Transcranial Magnetic
- Deep Brain Stimulator
- Virtual Reality Therapy
- Vagus Nerve Stimulator
- Smart Phone Applications
- Others Devices
GlobalDepression Treatment Therapy Market – Segment by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
COMPANY PROFILES
- ABBOTT LABORATORIES
- ALLERGAN PLC
- ASTRAZENECA
- BRAIN RESOURCE COMPANY (BRC)
- BRAINSWAY LTD.
- BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
- CYBERONICS, INC
- ELECTROMEDICAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
- ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
- JOHNSON & JOHNSON
- LANNETT CO INC
- LIFECARE NEURO PRODUCTS LIMITED
- H. LUNDBECK A/S
- MAGVENTURE
- MAYO CLINIC
- MERCK & CO.
- NEUROSIGMA, INC.
- NEURONETICS
- NOVARTIS
- OTSUKA PHARMACEUTICALS
- PFIZER
- ROCHE HOLDING AG
- SANOFI-AVENTIS
- SILVER OAK HEALTH
- SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
- TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS
- TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS
- THERAPY CHARLOTTE LLC
- VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL
- VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
