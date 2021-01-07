Data Center Transformation Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Data Center Transformation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.88% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Data center transformation is the process of changing an organization’s IT infrastructure to improve functionality, performance, and efficiency. This process can include data center migration, major changes to hardware, addition of virtualization and software-defined components, and automation of business processes. A data center is a centralized warehouse that provides a physical and sometimes virtual infrastructure for managing and storing an organization’s data, and represents a small closet or space that contains two or more servers and a network patch panel for a small organization. For large organizations, it means a key centralized environment that includes a wide range of IT systems and solutions that support large-scale connected applications.

The following players are covered in this report:

Micro Focus

IBM

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

NTT Communications

Dell EMC

ATOS

Schneider Electric

HCL Technologies

Cognizant

Accenture

Hitachi

Netapp

Data Center Transformation Market segmentation by Type

Small Data Centers

Medium-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Data Center Transformation Market segmentation by Application

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Data Center Transformation market from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Center Transformation Market Report

1. What was the Data Center Transformation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). 2. What will be the CAGR of Data Center Transformation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? 3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). 4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Center Transformation Market was the market leader in 2018? 5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

