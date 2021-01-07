Learning Analytics Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The Global Learning Analytics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 16.3% during 2019-2025. Learning analytics has evolved in other scientific fields such as psychology, statistics, information science, sociology, data mining, and machine learning to interpret data collected during learning, education, and education management along with other services. The following players are covered in this report: By Deployment Model:
- On-premises
- Cloud
By Applications:
- People Acquisition and Retention
- Performance
- Budget and Finance
- Operations
- Others
- What was the Learning Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Learning Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Learning Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.