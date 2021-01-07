Autoimmune Hepatit is Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2023

Autoimmune Hepatitis Diagnosis And Treatment Market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. Autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) is a chronic and long-lasting disease which are caused due to the immune system of the body which attacks the normal cells of the body and lead to liver damage and cirrhosis. The disease occurs due to the inherited tendency or genetic predisposition which can grow the demand for autoimmune hepatitis medication. There are mainly two types of autoimmune hepatitis which include type-I, type-II and Variant AIH. Autoimmune hepatitis can be diagnosed with different diagnosis procedure such as blood test, an imaging test, and liver biopsy. The autoimmune hepatitis treatment can be done either by medication such as corticosteroids and other immune system suppressors medicines or by a liver transplant. Presence of a wider range of product is the major driving factor for autoimmune hepatitis market. Moreover, the change in lifestyle and consumption of alcohol is leading to severe liver diseases and creating the demand for autoimmune hepatitis diagnosis and treatment across the globe.

Although, the stringent regulation for liver transplantation is the major restraining factor for the growth of the autoimmune hepatitis diagnosis and treatment market. In addition, the treatment cost is very high, and the liver transplant can cause the risk of trauma to the remaining kidney which is hindering the adoption of liver translation, thus constraining the growth of the market. Whereas, the increasing healthcare expenditure and the development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries will turn out to be a huge opportunity for this market. Further, the presence of strong pipeline product will also create enormous opportunities for the market in near future.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is growing with significant growth and is dominating the overall global autoimmune hepatitis diagnosis and treatment market. The factors that are driving the growth of the market are high consumption of alcohol and the developed infrastructure. Further, the presence of a strong market player within the region is also a major factor for its dominance. Additionally, Europe is the second largest market due to the increasing healthcare expenditure in order to provide a better quality of life. Along with it, rising awareness of organ transplant treatment and the government initiative are the major driving factor for autoimmune hepatitis market in Asia-Pacific region.

l Market Segmentation

By Diagnosis

Blood Test

Imaging Test

Liver Biopsy

By Treatment

Medication

Corticosteroids (Cortisone, Hydrocortisone and Prednisone)

Immune System Suppressors

Liver Transplant

By Type

Type-I

Type-II

Variant AIH

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centre

Research Institutions

Competitive Landscape

Key Company Analysis

Key Strategies

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

l Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Biocon, Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Cipla, Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Gilead Lifesciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Inova Diagnostics, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Principia Biopharma, Inc.

Revive Therapeutics, Ltd.

Upcyte Technologies GmbH

