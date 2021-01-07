Automotive Drivetrain Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

Automotive Drivetrain Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

An automobile drivetrain contains components that transmit power to the vehicle’s drive wheels. Drivetrain systems include drive shafts, wheels, axles, U joints, CV joints and vehicle transmissions. All of these components, which make up part of the drivetrain system, serve to transmit power or torque to the wheels so the vehicle can move forward.

The automotive drivetrain market ecosystem consists of drivetrain component suppliers such as Aisin Seki Co., Ltd. (Japan) and American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), which supply drivetrains to automotive OEMs such as Nissan (Japan), Tata Motors (India), Chevrolet (U.S.), and Volkswagen AG (Germany).

Automotive Drivetrain Market for Alternate Fuel Passenger Cars, By Electric Vehicle Type

BEV

HEV

PHEV

Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Drive Type

AWD

FWD

RWD

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Drivetrain industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Drivetrain Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Drivetrain Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Drivetrain Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Drivetrain Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

