Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global next-generation cancer diagnostic market is projected to showcase lucrative growth during the forecast period. An NGS platform facilitates the precise and rapid gene sequencing and analysis for researchers. With the growing adoption of genetics in healthcare and other life sciences-related industries, the requirement for gene sequencing has increased. Therefore, the advancement in the NGS platforms to increase the productivity of the NGS technology is a major factor to drive the growth of the global next-generation cancer diagnostic market. The major NGS platforms currently available in the market include Ion Torrent Personal Genome Machine (PGM) The system, Genome Sequencer FLX System, and Ion GeneStudio S5 Systems among others.

The Ion Torrent PGM System is an NGS based amplicon sequencing system that combines the semiconductor sequencing technology with biochemistry (change in pH level) for the direct translation of chemical information into the digital data. This system is appropriate for the purpose of targeted DNA and RNA sequencing and whole-genome sequencing of microbes. This system has the capability to generate both 200 and 400 bp long reads with the output in the range 30 Mb to 2 Gb by making use of appropriate chips. The growing use of this platform is expected to drive the growth of the global next-generation cancer diagnostic market.

The Genome Sequencer FLX System is an NGS platform that generates extra-long sequencing reads up to 1,000 by in length. The improvements in the reading length of this system have made 50% increases in total throughput that has reduced the cost of large genomic projects. Moreover, increased read length has several applications including de novo sequencing and assembly of whole genomes, metagenomic characterization of environmental samples, comprehensive transcriptome profiling and more. The launch of these new advanced platforms is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global NGS cancer diagnostic market.

Current market trends covered in the market report

Companies are shifting their focus on R&D to develop highly efficient and cost-effective NGS Sample Preparation kits.

Partnerships and collaborations – key drivers of competition in this market.

Asia-Pacific to show significant growth during the forecasted year.

Intensive incidence of cancer across the globe geared the interest of biotechnology companies toward NGS related R&D.

North America held the major share in the global next-generation cancer diagnostic market.

Advancements in NGS platform to encourage demand for next-generation cancer diagnostic market.

Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Market Segmentation

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing

QPCR & Multiplexing

Protein Multiplexing

Protein

Microarrays

Others (Lab-on- a- chip & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR))

By Application

Biomarker Development

Proteomic Analysis

Cancer Screening

Others (CTC Analysis)

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers

Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

l

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Almac Group Ltd.

Biodesix, Inc.

Biospherex LLC

Cepheid

Cernostics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

General Electric Co.

Genomic Health, Inc.

llumina, Inc.

Lunaphore Technologies S.A.

Metabiomics Corp.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Novartis International AG

OPKO Health Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Personalis Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

ysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

