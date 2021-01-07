Automotive E-tailing Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Automotive Electronics Tailing Market is dominated by increasing demand for auto parts and components as the average age of vehicles increases. The convenient shopping experience has driven customers to buy online. E-tailing is also helping offline auto parts retailers reach more consumers through the Internet.

Automotive E-tailing market is expected to register a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period, to reach USD 55.22 Billion by 2025.

Key Players

The leading players in the Automotive E-tailing market are Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (U.S), Delticom AG (Germany), eBay Inc. (U.S), Rock Auto LLC. (U.S), Genuine Parts Company (U.S), CARiD.com (U.S), O’Reilly Auto Parts (U.S), AutoZone, Inc. (U.S), JEGS High Performance (U.S), K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S) and others.

By Vendor Type

OEM vendor

Third party vendor

By Label Type

Branded

Counterfeit

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive E-tailing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive E-tailing Market Report

1. What was the Automotive E-tailing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive E-tailing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive E-tailing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

