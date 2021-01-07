Automotive Fastener Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Automotive Fastener Market was valued at USD 20.04 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 25.30 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2%.

Mechanical parts that can tie two or more parts of a vehicle together are called automotive fasteners. These products are not permanently fixed, so they can be assembled or disassembled without damaging the vehicle parts. Various materials such as iron, stainless steel, aluminum, nickel, brass and plastic are used to make automotive fasteners.

The ecosystem of the automotive fastener market consists of established fasteners manufacturers such as Bulten AB (Sweden), KAMAX (Germany), Sundram Fasteners (India), Stanley Black & Decker (US), Shanghai Prime Machinery Company (China), SFS Group (Switzerland) and Lisi Group (France).

Market, By Product

Threaded

Non-Threaded

Market, By Application

Engine

Chassis

Transmission

Steering

Front/rear axle

Interior trim

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Fastener industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Fastener Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Fastener Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Fastener Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Fastener Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

