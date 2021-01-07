Data Historian Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Data Historian market is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Data historian (also known as Process Historian or Operational Historian) is a software program that records and retrieves production and process data over time. It stores information in a time series database that can store data efficiently with minimal disk space and quick retrieval. Time series information is often presented as tabular data for trends or time ranges (e.g. last day, last 8 hours, last year).

A data historian can be applied independently in one or more areas, but it can really show its value when applied across an entire facility, many facilities in a department, and across departments within an organization.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB

AVEVA Group

General Electric

Honeywell

IBM

Siemens

Yokogawa

Aspen Technology

Emerson

ICONICS

OSIsoft

Automsoft

Data Historian Market segmentation by Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Data Historian Market segmentation by Application

Oil and Gas

Marine

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Paper and Pulp

Metals and Mining

Utilities

Data Centers

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Historian Market Report

1. What was the Data Historian Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Data Historian Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Historian Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

