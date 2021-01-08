Cloud Identity Access Management Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the various benefits offered by the cloud IAM services such as centralized security management and compliance management. Furthermore, increasing cyber fraudulent activities and rising BYOD trends are also estimated to fuel the growth of the market across the globe. Cloud IAM is a solution that facilitates the management of digital or electronic identities across various business processes. It is composed of organizational policies for the management of digital identity and other supporting technologies that are required for identity and access management.
Within these policies, every user is authorized, authenticated, and evaluated. The use of cloud IAM platform improves the speed and success of IT deployment. Therefore, enhancing business continuity and security and facilitates the organizations to become more alert and responsive to the abrupt changes. However, there are certain factors that are restraining the growth of the Cloud IAM market. Safety and security issues and lack of awareness about the cloud identity access management are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market.
Cloud Identity Access Management Market Segmentation
- By Deployment Model
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By Solution
- Advanced Authentication
- Audit Compliance, and Governance
- Directory Services
- Password Management
- Provisioning
- Single Sign-On
By Vertical
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Government and Utilities
- Energy
- 3.6. Retail
- Manufacturing
- Education
- Others
- Regional Analysis
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- CA Technologies (Broadcom, Inc.)
- Centrify Corp.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Dell, Inc.
- Google, Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Company
- Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Ilantus Technologies
- Intel Corp.
- iWelcome BV
- Micro Focus
- Microsoft Corp.
- Okta, Inc.
- OneLogin, Inc.
- Open Text Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Ping Identity Corp.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.
- Salesforce, Inc.
- SAP SE
