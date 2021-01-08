Coordinate Measuring Machine Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

Coordinate measuring machine (CMM) market is growing significantly during the forecast period. CMM is used for the measurement of the physical characteristics of an object in all three dimensions (3D). The growth of the CMM market is driven by rising demand of reverse engineering in various industries such as automotive, heavy machinery, and plastic. Further, continuous growth in CMM’s application and significant growth in the 3D printing industry is also contributing in the growth of the market. CMM uses a probe which remains attached to the moving axis of the machine which can define the measurement of the object. The function of a CMM is to obtain the 3D coordinates of the required object which can be used for further modeling and analysis. It is also used in the manufacturing and assembly process in order to test the object against the intended design. Its application market includes automotive, aerospace, defense, plastic industry, medical devices, energy, heavy machinery and so on. One of the restraints to the growth of the market is the high cost of machinery. High asset turnover ratio is also reducing overall sales of the new machines hence restrain the growth of the global industry.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/coordinate-measuring-machine-cmm-market

The CMM industry is segmented on the basis of type, operation mode, and end-user. By type, the market is segmented into bridge, cantilever, gantry, and horizontal arm. Bridge CMM are one of the most common machines which are used for coordinating measuring however, the object has to be placed on the plate. A cantilever CMM are generally used to measure smaller objects and provide open access to the operator from all sides. They are generally used in shop floors. Whereas, gantry machines are used for very large and heavy objects. These machines are mounted on the floor directly and hence need a substantial foundation. The horizontal arm is widely used in the automotive sector due to its property to sheet-metal type components mounted in a fixture however, this machine has the least accuracy of all type of CMM.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/coordinate-measuring-machine-cmm-market

Market Segmentation

Global CMM Market by Type

Bridge

Cantilever

Gantry

Horizontal arm

Global CMM Market by Operation Mode

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Global CMM Market by End-User

Aerospace & Defence

Medical Device

Automotive & Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Other

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Baker Gauges India Pvt. Ltd.

Carl Zeiss AG

Creaform, Inc. (AMETEK, Inc.)

Dukin Co., Ltd.

Eley Metrology, Ltd.

Faro Technologies, Inc.

GOM GmbH

Helmel Engineering Products, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Impact Metrology Systems, Ltd.

Keyence Corp.

Metronor AS

Mitutoyo Corp.

Nikon Metrology, N.V.

Perceptron, Inc

RedLux, Ltd.

The Sempre Group, Ltd.

Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd. (ACCRETECH)

Trimek, S.A.

WENZEL Group GmbH & Co. KG

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/coordinate-measuring-machine-cmm-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404