Dc Circuit Breaker Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The DC Circuit Breaker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during 2019-2025. Circuit breakers are self-acting electrical switches designed to protect electrical circuits from damage caused by overload or short circuit. The basic function is to detect fault conditions and cut off current flow. Unlike fuses that need to be replaced after one trip, the circuit breaker can be reset (manually or automatically) to resume normal operation. Circuit breakers are made in a variety of sizes, from small devices that protect individual household appliances to large switchgears designed to protect the high voltage circuits supplied throughout the city, and DC circuit breakers are used to protect electrical devices that operate on direct current. The main difference between direct and alternating current is that the voltage output is constant in DC and cycles several times per second in AC.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Legrand

Fuji Electric

CHINT Electrics

Alstom

Sécheron Hasler

Rockwell Automation

Changshu Switchgear

Liangxin

Dc Circuit Breaker Market segmentation by Type

Solid-state DC Circuit Breaker

Hybrid DC Circuit Breaker

Dc Circuit Breaker Market segmentation by Application

Industrials

Residential

Transport

Others

