Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Many innovations have been made in the fuel delivery system by reducing the size of the engine and reducing the weight of parts. The function of the fuel supply system is to store fuel and supply it to the engine. The engine intake system is where the fuel is combined with the air, atomized and vaporized.

The global automotive fuel delivery system market is poised to grow at 5% CAGR.

Key players in this market have also been identified and profiled. Some of the key players include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive Plc. (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Magneti Marelli (Italy).

Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market, By Component

Fuel pump

Fuel injector

Fuel pressure regulator

Fuel filter

Fuel rail

Air control valve

Throttle position sensor

Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market, By Alternative Fuel Vehicles

CNG

LPG

LNG

