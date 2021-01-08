Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) is a solution which is designed to view, assess and manage the air traffic. The system helps in preventing possible crashes and other hazards which occur due to the moving drones and other aerial vehicles. It is currently being used for application such as communication, navigation, and surveillance among others. Moreover, it is also used to increase the visual line of sight (VLOS) & beyond the line of sight operation (BVLOS) to provide error-free communication between operator and UTM. Further, UTM also supports various private sector operators, regional aviation authorities and government agencies to handle and fulfill the rising demand for complicated and safe operations of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Additionally, the growing need for drones in logistics & transportation and the growing need for UTM solutions to integrate autonomous aerial vehicles into commercial airspace are some of the factors driving the global unmanned traffic management (UTM) market.

Furthermore, the UTM market is segmented on the basis of solution and end-user. On the basis of the solution, the market is segmented into surveillance infrastructure, navigation infrastructure, and communication infrastructure. Additionally, on the basis of end-user, the market is further segmented into logistic & transportation, agriculture & forestry, and surveillance & monitoring. The usage of drones in various tasks such as packaged delivery services, searching & rescuing operation and infrastructure monitoring among others are expected to contribute to the growth of the surveillance infrastructure segment. Geographically, the global UTM market is segmented based on different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America region is expected to have a significant share in the global unmanned traffic management market attributed to the presence of the major market players in the region. Additionally, rising demand for drone activities and increasing investment by government agencies on drones are also driving the growth of UTM in the North American region.

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Segmentation

By Solution

Communication Infrastructure

Navigation Infrastructure

Surveillance Infrastructure

By End-User

Agriculture & Forestry

Logistic & Transportation

Surveillance & Monitoring

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

3D Robotics, Inc.

AirMap, Inc.

Altitude Angel, Ltd.

ANRA Technologies

Analytical Graphics, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Frequentis AG

Harris Corp.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Microdrones GmbH

Nokia Corp.

Nova Systems

Precisionhawk, Inc.

SenseFly

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Thales Group

Unifly NV

Viasat, Inc.

Verizon Connect

