Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market is estimated to be USD 829.5 Million in 2016, and is growing at a CAGR of 30%

AGRS (Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems) is an advanced system that improves vehicle control and safety. These systems can incorporate human touch or other gestures to initiate and perform any desired action.

The automotive GRS market consists of various major system manufacturers. Companies such as Continental AG (Germany), HARMAN International Industries (U.S.), SoftKinetic (Belgium), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S), Visteon Corp (U.S), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Omek Interactive Ltd. (Israel), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.),

Market, By Authentication Type

Hand/finger print/leg recognition

Face recognition

Vision/iris recognition

Others

Market, By Component Type

Touch Based System

Touchless System

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

