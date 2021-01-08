Automotive Glass Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Automotive Glass Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 23.59 billion by 2025

Auto glass contributes to vehicle safety. Automotive glass includes various components such as the windshield, side and rear glass, and the roof of a vehicle with glass panels. Increasing demand for passenger cars, increasing urban population, increasing environmental problems

Key Market Players

The key players in the automotive glass market are Saint-Gobain (France), Asahi Glass (Japan), Fuyao Glass (China), Samvardhana Motherson (India), Webasto (Germany), Xinyi Glass (China), Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Gentex Corporation(US), Corning (US), and Magna International (Canada)

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Automotive Glass Market, By Application

Windshield

Sidelite/ Backlite

Rear Quarter Glass

Side-view mirror

Rear-view mirror

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Glass industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Glass Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Glass Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Glass Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Glass Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

