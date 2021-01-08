Automotive Logistics Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Automotive Logistics Market is estimated to be USD 284.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 472.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7%.

Automotive logistics refers to seamless transportation services and warehousing facilities for finished vehicles, materials and spare parts from manufacturers to suppliers or end users. Supply of materials and spare parts and provision of warehousing services are part of automotive logistics and ensure a smooth workflow throughout the process.

Key Market Players

The automotive logistics market is consolidated and dominated by a few global players. The key players in the market are DHL (Germany), XPO (US), SNCF (France), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), DSV (Denmark), Ryder (US), CEVA (UK), Imperial (South Africa), Panalpina (Switzerland), and Expeditors (US).

Automotive Logistics Market, By Activity

Warehousing & Handling

Transportation & Handling

Automotive Logistics Market, By Logistics Solutions

Inbound logistics

Outbound logistics

Reverse logistics

Aftermarket logistics

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Logistics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Logistics Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Logistics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Logistics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Logistics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

