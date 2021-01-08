Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) market is expected to grow at an annual average of 8.42% from 2019 to 2025. Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) is a type of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, with two parallel systems: a dedicated system for delivering outdoor air ventilation that handles both the latent and sensible heat loads of ventilation air conditioning and an indoor/ Through a parallel system building enclosure that handles the load generated from the process source and the load passing through it (mostly sensible heat).

The following players are covered in this report

Johnson Controls

Daikin

Ingersoll Rand

Greenheck

United Technologies

Nortek

Price Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

LG Electronics

CaptiveAire

DRI

SEMCO

Addison

Desert Aire

Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market segmentation by Type

Cooling Capacity 20 to 40 Ton

Cooling Capacity 40 to 60 Ton

Cooling Capacity Less than 20 Ton

Cooling Capacity Greater than 60 Ton

Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market segmentation by Application

Commercial

Residential

Utilities

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market Report

1. What was the Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

