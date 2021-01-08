Depth Sensing Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global depth sensing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.96% from 2019 to 2025. Depth detection is the process of measuring the distance to an object using a depth sensor device. The object of measurement can be a line, point, or a collection of points that create an area. The advent of depth sensors made it possible to track monocular symbols and the actual depth value of the environment. In addition to this, the depth sensor can capture video data in 3D under all ambient lighting conditions. Depth sensors can measure real distance data from any article, so you can extract features from images with an added range. Growing demand for applications such as gesture control, facial recognition, augmented and virtual reality, and scanning is driving a growing demand for depth sensing technology worldwide.

The following players are covered in this report:

Texas Instruments

Infineon

Pmdtechnologies

Intel

Qualcomm

Stereolabs

Sony Depthsensing Solutions

Becom Bluetechnix

Espros Photonics

Depth Sensing Market segmentation by Type

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

Time-of-Flight

Depth Sensing Market segmentation by Application

Automotive

Building Automation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

