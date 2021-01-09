Cardiovascular Information System Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017-2022

Global cardiovascular information systems (CVIS) market is projected to grow at a considerable growth rate owing to increasing prevalence of CVDs across the globe. According to WHO, in 2018, CVDs accounts for 17.7 million mortality per year, which means 31% mortalities across the globe. The CVIS systems support in the assessment of chronic conditions such as CHD (coronary heart disease), stroke, and other heart related disease. CVIS systems allow assembling of demographic data, geographic data, data about risk factor of diseases and other related data. The growing demand for productive and effective data management tools in the cardiac care departments has been created which is driving the market across the globe.

Growing penetration of Electronic Health Records (EHR) system in hospitals

Increasing integration of EHR systems in hospitals for the patient data management encourages the CVIS market growth. The rapid increase in the implementation of EHR has been a part of the healthcare systems in most of the countries. Many of the countries have started adopting Healthcare Information System (HIS) such as UK, France and many more in order to develop EHR technology due to growing importance of health IT adoption in healthcare systems. EHR offers wide quality improvement while maintaining cost effectiveness and overall improved access to care. According to Indian Journal of Science and Technology, in 2017 the global adoption rates of EHR in major countries include China, Brazil, France, and Russia were 96%, 92%, 85%, and 93% respectively.

Partnerships between healthcare IT companies

The increasing partnerships between healthcare IT companies are one of the most prominent factors that are driving the CVIS market. The increased adoption of CVIS is essential for improving healthcare services across the globe. Companies such as McKesson Corp., Cerner Corp., Merge Healthcare, Inc., Siemens AG, among others are collaborating innovative technologies with healthcare and providing a broad range of services. Products and services from such healthcare companies are transforming the healthcare system and promoting efficient decision making. For instance, in April 2017, Siemens AG partnered with Ebit to offer Ebit’s Suitestensa CVIS as an option with all its cardiology systems throughout Germany.

Substantial opportunities in emerging market

Emerging economies such as China, India, Thailand, Brazil, and others will play a significant role in the growth of the CVIS market. In China, the HIS is the basic need for the proper management of the hospitals and healthcare facilities. Along with the high customer base in healthcare across these nations, these nations are being developing as healthcare tourism that will provide ample opportunity for the growth of the market. The treatment cost is comparatively cheaper in these countries as compared to Europe or North America.

Global CVIS Market- Segmentation

By System Type

Cardiovascular Information Systems (CVIS)

Cardiac Picture Archive and Communications System (CPACS)

By Mode of Deployment

On Premises

Cloud-Based

By Application

Heart Failure Centre

ECG And Holter Monitoring

Catheterization

Cardiothoracic

Echocardiography Lab

Other (Outpatient Clinic, Nuclear Cardiology, Electrophysiology)

Global CVIS Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

