Cardiovascular Information System Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017-2022

Global cardiovascular information systems (CVIS) market is projected to grow at a considerable growth rate owing to increasing prevalence of CVDs across the globe. According to WHO, in 2018, CVDs accounts for 17.7 million mortality per year, which means 31% mortalities across the globe. The CVIS systems support in the assessment of chronic conditions such as CHD (coronary heart disease), stroke, and other heart related disease. CVIS systems allow assembling of demographic data, geographic data, data about risk factor of diseases and other related data. The growing demand for productive and effective data management tools in the cardiac care departments has been created which is driving the market across the globe.
Growing penetration of Electronic Health Records (EHR) system in hospitals
Increasing integration of EHR systems in hospitals for the patient data management encourages the CVIS market growth. The rapid increase in the implementation of EHR has been a part of the healthcare systems in most of the countries. Many of the countries have started adopting Healthcare Information System (HIS) such as UK, France and many more in order to develop EHR technology due to growing importance of health IT adoption in healthcare systems. EHR offers wide quality improvement while maintaining cost effectiveness and overall improved access to care. According to Indian Journal of Science and Technology, in 2017 the global adoption rates of EHR in major countries include China, Brazil, France, and Russia were 96%, 92%, 85%, and 93% respectively.
Request a Free Sample of our Cardiovascular Information System: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/cardiovascular-information-system-market
Partnerships between healthcare IT companies
The increasing partnerships between healthcare IT companies are one of the most prominent factors that are driving the CVIS market. The increased adoption of CVIS is essential for improving healthcare services across the globe. Companies such as McKesson Corp., Cerner Corp., Merge Healthcare, Inc., Siemens AG, among others are collaborating innovative technologies with healthcare and providing a broad range of services. Products and services from such healthcare companies are transforming the healthcare system and promoting efficient decision making. For instance, in April 2017, Siemens AG partnered with Ebit to offer Ebit’s Suitestensa CVIS as an option with all its cardiology systems throughout Germany.
Substantial opportunities in emerging market
Emerging economies such as China, India, Thailand, Brazil, and others will play a significant role in the growth of the CVIS market. In China, the HIS is the basic need for the proper management of the hospitals and healthcare facilities. Along with the high customer base in healthcare across these nations, these nations are being developing as healthcare tourism that will provide ample opportunity for the growth of the market. The treatment cost is comparatively cheaper in these countries as compared to Europe or North America.
A full Report of Cardiovascular Information System is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/cardiovascular-information-system-market
Global CVIS Market- Segmentation
By System Type
- Cardiovascular Information Systems (CVIS)
- Cardiac Picture Archive and Communications System (CPACS)
By Mode of Deployment
- On Premises
- Cloud-Based
By Application
- Heart Failure Centre
- ECG And Holter Monitoring
- Catheterization
- Cardiothoracic
- Echocardiography Lab
- Other (Outpatient Clinic, Nuclear Cardiology, Electrophysiology)
Global CVIS Market– Segment by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
COMPANY PROFILES
- AGFA HEALTHCARE N.V
- INTRODUCTION
- AGFA HEALTHCARE N.V PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- AGFA HEALTHCARE N.V RECENT ACTIVITIES
- ARCPORT
- INTRODUCTION
- ARCPORTPRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- ARCPORTRECENT ACTIVITIES
- CAMTRONICS MEDICAL SYSTEMS LTD.
- INTRODUCTION
- CAMTRONICS MEDICAL SYSTEMS LTD. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- CAMTRONICS MEDICAL SYSTEMS LTD. RECENT ACTIVITIES
- CERNER CORPORATION.
- INTRODUCTION
- CERNER CORPORATION. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- CERNER CORPORATION. RECENT ACTIVITIES
- DIGISONICS, INC.
- INTRODUCTION
- DIGISONICS, INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- DIGISONICS, INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES
- EBIT AET
- INTRODUCTION
- EBIT AET PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- EBIT AET BIOSYSTEMS RECENT ACTIVITIES
- EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION
- INTRODUCTION
- EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION RECENT ACTIVITIES
- FUJIFILM MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
- INTRODUCTION
- FUJIFILM MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- FUJIFILM MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES
- GE HEALTHCARE
- INTRODUCTION
- GE HEALTHCARE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- GE HEALTHCARE RECENT ACTIVITIES
- INFINITT NORTH AMERICA INC.
- INTRODUCTION
- INFINITT NORTH AMERICA INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- INFINITT NORTH AMERICA INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES
- JOHNSON & JOHNSON
- INTRODUCTION
- JOHNSON & JOHNSON PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- JOHNSON & JOHNSON RECENT ACTIVITIES
- LUMEDX CORPORATION
- INTRODUCTION
- LUMEDX CORPORATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- LUMEDX CORPORATION RECENT ACTIVITIES
- MCKESSON CORPORATION
- INTRODUCTION
- MCKESSON CORPORATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- MCKESSON CORPORATION RECENT ACTIVITIES
- MEDSTREAMING
- INTRODUCTION
- MEDSTREAMING PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- MEDSTREAMING RECENT ACTIVITIES
- MERGE HEATHCARE, INC.
- INTRODUCTION
- MERGE HEATHCARE,INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- MERGE HEATHCARE,INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES
- PERMINOVA, INC.
- INTRODUCTION
- PERMINOVA,INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- PERMINOVA,INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES
- PHILIPS HEALTHCARE
- INTRODUCTION
- PHILIPS HEALTHCAREPRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- PHILIPS HEALTHCARE RECENT ACTIVITIES
- SIEMENS HEALTHCARE GMBH
- INTRODUCTION
- SIEMENS HEALTHCARE GMBH PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- SIEMENS HEALTHCARE GMBH RECENT ACTIVITIES
- ST. JUDE MEDICAL
- INTRODUCTION
- ST. JUDE MEDICAL PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- ST. JUDE MEDICAL RECENT ACTIVITIES
- TERUMO CARDIOVASCULAR GROUP
- INTRODUCTION
- TERUMO CARDIOVASCULAR GROUP PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- TERUMO CARDIOVASCULAR GROUP RECENT ACTIVITIES
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/cardiovascular-information-system-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404