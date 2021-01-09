Liver Cancer Treatment Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Liver cancer treatment market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. Liver cancer, also referred to as hepatic cancer is a disease that destructs normal cells in the liver and is caused due to hepatitis C and hepatitis B or alcohol consumption. Malignant or cancerous cells that develop in the normal cells of the liver are called hepatocellular carcinoma and the one that arises in the ducts of the liver is called cholangiocarcinoma. The increasing prevalence of liver cancer across the globe and the approval of multiple liver cancer drugs are estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. In addition, supporting government initiatives, drug development with regards to cancer and increasing health expenditure is also estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.

Request a Free Sample of our Liver Cancer Treatment Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/liver-cancer-treatment-market

Over the past few years, the increased prevalence of liver cancer has been witnessed. According to the American Cancer Society, about 42,220 new cases, 30,610 in men and 11,610 in women were diagnosed in 2018 in the US. It was estimated that about 30,200 people, nearly 20,540 men, and 9,660 women will die due to liver cancer in 2018. Since 1980, liver cancer incidence has more than tripled, however, the rates in young adults have begun to decline. The prevalence of liver cancer is seen more often in men than in women. Due to the increasing prevalence of liver cancer, the demand for treatment of liver cancer will increases. As a result, the global liver cancer treatment market is expected to witness growth in the near future.

However, there are certain factors that are hampering the growth of the market. The complex clinical trials process and high treatment costs are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market. Besides these restraints, growing health awareness and new research and development are estimated to develop myriad growth opportunities for the growth of the market in the near future.

The global liver cancer treatment market is further studied on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America region is estimated to account for a major share in the global liver cancer treatment market owing to the increasing prevalence of liver cancer due to risk factors such as Hepatitis C virus infection and alcoholic liver disease in the region. Additionally, high adoption of innovative technology, established infrastructure for research and development and presence of key pharmaceutical companies are the major factors for growth of liver cancer market in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The growth is observed in the region owing to the growing aged population and increasing health expenditure in the emerging economies such as India and China.

A full Report of Liver Cancer Treatment Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/liver-cancer-treatment-market

MarketSegmentation

ByTreatment

LiverCancerSurgery

TumorAblation

EmbolizationTherapy

RadiationTherapy

TargetedTherapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

ByEnd-User



HospitalsandClinics

ResearchCentre

CompetitiveLandscape

KeyStrategyAnalysis

KeyCompanyAnalysis

RegionalAnalysis

NorthAmerica

UnitedStates

Canada

Europe

UnitedKingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

RestofEurope

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

RestofAsia-Pacific

Rest of the World

UnitedStates Canada Europe UnitedKingdom France Germany Italy Spain RestofEurope Asia-Pacific China Japan India RestofAsia-Pacific Rest of the World CompanyProfiles

4SCAG

AlnylamPharmaceuticals, Inc.

ArQule, Inc.

AveoPharmaceuticals, Inc.

BayerAG

BectonandDickinson, Co.

Bristol-MyersSquibb, Co.

CelsionCorp.

DicernaPharmaceuticals, Inc.

EliLillyandCo.

Exelixis, Inc.

Hoffmann-LaRoche, Ltd.

FibroGen, Inc.

GeneralElectricCo.

MerckKGaA

NovartisInternationalAG

NymoxPharmaceuticalCorp.

Pfizer, Inc.

SMCLaboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/liver-cancer-treatment-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404