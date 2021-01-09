Medical Image Analysis Software Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

The medical imaging has revamped the process of disease diagnosis in recent years; the rapid advancement in imaging technologies has further simplified the diagnosis process. The advent of 3D and imaging techniques has helped the practitioner to get more magnified view and understanding of the cause, the software to run these complex devices is of utmost importance these days. The software for image analysis helps to control the devices the way an operator wants thereby benefiting them to get the more detailed insights from the image obtained. These software helps to increase the overall efficiency of the devices as well as the entire analysis of image. The rising demand of such software due to the rapid adoption of medical imaging technique is propelling the market. These software helps to analyze the cause of chronic diseases in great depth making it widely accepted in chronic disease detection, the rising prevalence of such disease is another motivator for the market. The adoption of computer aided diagnostic facilities is yet another factor contributing the growth of the concerned market, the increase in government and private investment for development of healthcare infrastructure is also pushing the growth momentum. The cost of the software is high which hiders its adoption to some extent hence hindering the growth of market, moreover the expertise required to handle such software is not found in masses hence acting as potential threat to growth. The integration of artificial intelligence, cloud-based analytics solution will create room for growth of medical image analysis software market in future.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. North America has ruled the market due to its well-established market infrastructure, increase in geriatric population. Moreover, the region leads the market because of prevalence rate of chronic diseases and advanced healthcare facilities in the region. The APAC region will grow significantly in the coming years, due to increased investment in healthcare technology and infrastructure. The Europe region holds the second place in terms of market of medical image analysis software.

Medical Image Analysis Software MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY SOFTWARE TYPE

INTEGRATED

STANDALONE

BY TYPE OF IMAGE PRODUCED

2D

3D

4D

BY MODALITY

MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING

ULTRASOUND

COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY

RADIOGRAPHY

OTHERS (MAMMOGRAPHY, PET, SPECT, DIGITAL PATHOLOGY)

BY APPLICATION

ONCOLOGY

CARDIOLOGY

DENTAL

NEUROLOGY

OTHERS (UROLOGY, OBSTETRICS)

BY END USER

HOSPITALS

RESEARCH CENTERS

DIAGNOSTIC CENTERS

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY STRATEGIES

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

NORTH AMERICA

UNITED STATES

CANADA

EUROPE

UK

GERMANY

SPAIN

FRANCE

ITALY

REST OF EUROPE

APAC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

REST OF APAC

REST OF THE WORLD

COMPANY PROFILES

AGFA–GEVAERT HEALTHCARE

AQUILAB GMBH

BRUKER CORPORATION

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEM CORPORATIONS

CARESTREAM HEALTH INC

CLARONAV, INC

ESAOTE SPA

FUJIFILM HOLDING COMPANY

GE HEALTHCARE

HITACHI MEDICAL CORPORATIONS

IBM WATSON HEALTH

INFINITT HEALTHCARE CO

MIM SOFTWARE INC

MIRADA MEDICAL LIMITED

NOVORAD CORPORATION

PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

SCIENCESOFT USA CORPORATION

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

SPACELABS HEALTHCARE, INC.

XINAPSE SYSTEMS LTD.

