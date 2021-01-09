Medical Image Analysis Software Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

The medical imaging has revamped the process of disease diagnosis in recent years; the rapid advancement in imaging technologies has further simplified the diagnosis process. The advent of 3D and imaging techniques has helped the practitioner to get more magnified view and understanding of the cause, the software to run these complex devices is of utmost importance these days. The software for image analysis helps to control the devices the way an operator wants thereby benefiting them to get the more detailed insights from the image obtained. These software helps to increase the overall efficiency of the devices as well as the entire analysis of image. The rising demand of such software due to the rapid adoption of medical imaging technique is propelling the market. These software helps to analyze the cause of chronic diseases in great depth making it widely accepted in chronic disease detection, the rising prevalence of such disease is another motivator for the market. The adoption of computer aided diagnostic facilities is yet another factor contributing the growth of the concerned market, the increase in government and private investment for development of healthcare infrastructure is also pushing the growth momentum. The cost of the software is high which hiders its adoption to some extent hence hindering the growth of market, moreover the expertise required to handle such software is not found in masses hence acting as potential threat to growth. The integration of artificial intelligence, cloud-based analytics solution will create room for growth of medical image analysis software market in future.
Request a Free Sample of our Medical Image Analysis Software: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/medical-image-analysis-software-market
Geographically market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. North America has ruled the market due to its well-established market infrastructure, increase in geriatric population. Moreover, the region leads the market because of prevalence rate of chronic diseases and advanced healthcare facilities in the region. The APAC region will grow significantly in the coming years, due to increased investment in healthcare technology and infrastructure. The Europe region holds the second place in terms of market of medical image analysis software.
A full Report of Medical Image Analysis Software is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/medical-image-analysis-software-market
Medical Image Analysis Software MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY SOFTWARE TYPE
- INTEGRATED
- STANDALONE
BY TYPE OF IMAGE PRODUCED
- 2D
- 3D
- 4D
BY MODALITY
- MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING
- ULTRASOUND
- COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY
- RADIOGRAPHY
- OTHERS (MAMMOGRAPHY, PET, SPECT, DIGITAL PATHOLOGY)
BY APPLICATION
- ONCOLOGY
- CARDIOLOGY
- DENTAL
- NEUROLOGY
- OTHERS (UROLOGY, OBSTETRICS)
BY END USER
- HOSPITALS
- RESEARCH CENTERS
- DIAGNOSTIC CENTERS
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY STRATEGIES
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
- NORTH AMERICA
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- EUROPE
- UK
- GERMANY
- SPAIN
- FRANCE
- ITALY
- REST OF EUROPE
- APAC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
- REST OF APAC
- REST OF THE WORLD
COMPANY PROFILES
- AGFA–GEVAERT HEALTHCARE
- AQUILAB GMBH
- BRUKER CORPORATION
- CANON MEDICAL SYSTEM CORPORATIONS
- CARESTREAM HEALTH INC
- CLARONAV, INC
- ESAOTE SPA
- FUJIFILM HOLDING COMPANY
- GE HEALTHCARE
- HITACHI MEDICAL CORPORATIONS
- IBM WATSON HEALTH
- INFINITT HEALTHCARE CO
- MIM SOFTWARE INC
- MIRADA MEDICAL LIMITED
- NOVORAD CORPORATION
- PHILIPS HEALTHCARE
- SCIENCESOFT USA CORPORATION
- SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
- SPACELABS HEALTHCARE, INC.
- XINAPSE SYSTEMS LTD.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/medical-image-analysis-software-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404