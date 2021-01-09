Rat Model Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Global rat model market is expected to grow at a CAGR 8.9% during 2018-2023. The rising incidence and prevalence rate of CVD, Stroke, Hypertension, CHD, Alzheimer and other heart disease are driving the rat model market. Rats are considered to be a key research tool for basic and applied research in biomedical sciences and its market is expected to grow at a modest rate. Inbred rat model, knockout rat model and hybrid rat model are widely adopted rat model types across the globe. These models enable to translate mechanisms underlying human disease progression and pattern. Rat models are preferred over mice and other related organisms as a result the rat model market looks promising. The physiology of rat model is similar to that of a human as a result it enables the researchers to explore more through during R&D process.

The pivotal factors that are driving the global rat model market includes the wide adoption of personalized medicine, drug discovery & development. global rat model market is expected to grow significantly due to rise in incidence and prevalence rate of life style-oriented diseases, growing personalized medicines and preference of rat models over mice and other animals. R&D exploration through rat models enables to bring new treatment and drugs for cardiovascular, stroke and other fatal diseases. Funding and grants from government and private players are also key factors that are motivating the global rat model market. However, stringent government regulations and FDA vigilance over precise control on use of animals in laboratories, pressure from NGO’s and Animal welfare society, ethical laws and concerns over animal testing may affect the growth of Rat model market.

Rat models have considerable demand from developed and developing economies such as US, UK, Spain, China, India and Korea. North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to cohesive government policies, rising prevalence of CVD, stroke, hypertension, cancer and other heart related diseases followed by Europe. North America has the highest healthcare spending and R&D investments followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create huge opportunity for Rat Model market. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure and favourable government policies are the key factors which are expected to drive the APAC market. The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, competitive landscape, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market. The report also covers various factors that influence the market such as the government regulations, drug and device laws and regulations, regulations on clinical trials, government policies and so forth.

RatModelMARKETSEGMENTATION



BYTECHNOLOGY

MICROINJECTION

EMBRYONICSTEMCELLINJECTION

NUCLEARTRANSFERASETECHNOLOGY

CRISPR

OTHERS

BYTYPE



INBREDRATS

KNOCKOUT/GENETICALLYENGINEEREDRATS

OUTBREDRATS

HYBRID/CONGENICRATS

CONDITIONED/SURGICALLYMODIFIEDRATS

IMMUNODEFICIENTRATS

BYTHERAPEUTICS

DIABETES

IMMUNOLOGYANDINFLAMMATION

TOXICOLOGY

OTHERS



BYSERVICES



GENETICTESTING

MODELINLICENSING

BREEDING

REDERIVATION

CRYOPRESERVATION

GENETICTESTING

OTHERS

BYPRODUCT

CAGES

BEDDING

FEED

OTHER

BYENDUSER

PHARMACEUTICALANDBIOTECHNOLOGYCOMPANIES

ACADEMICANDRESEARCHINSTITUTIONS

CONTRACTRESEARCHORGANISATION(CRO)

COMPETITIVELANDSCAPE

KEYSTRATEGIES

KEYCOMPANYANALYSIS

REGIONALANALYSIS

UNITEDSTATES

CANADA

EUROPE

UNITEDKINGDOM

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

SPAIN

RESTOFEUROPE

ASIAPACIFIC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

RESTOFASIAPACIFIC

RESTOFTHEWORLD

COMPANYPROFILES

ARAGENBIOSCIENCE, INC.

BIOMEDICALRESEARCHMODELS, INC.

CHARLESRIVERLABORATORIES

BRAINTREESCIENTIFIC, INC.

COVANCEINC.

CREATIVEANIMODEL

DAVINCIBIOMEDICALRESEARCHPRODUCTS, INC.

ENVIGO

GENOWAYS.A.

HILLTOPLABANIMALS, INC.

HYLASCOBIOTECHNOLOGYPVT. LTD.

INGENIOUSTARGETINGLABORATORY

JANVIERLABS

OZGENEPTYLTD.

SCIREQSCIENTIFICRESPIRATORYEQUIPMENTINC.

TACONICBIOSCIENCES, INC.

THEJACKSONLABORATORY

TRANSGENICINC.

TRANSPOSAGENBIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

TRANSVIRAGEN, INC.

