Diaphragm Pumps Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The Diaphragm Pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04 from 2019 to 2025. A diaphragm pump or membrane pump is a type of positive displacement pump that uses a series of reciprocating motions of a diaphragm and valve to pump fluid. The diaphragm pump consists of a diaphragm, a drive mechanism, two valves and a displacement chamber. These pumps are designed to handle different pressure ranges and different flow rates. The inner surface of the pump is made up of raw materials such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) or Teflon. Diaphragm pumps are used in high pressure industrial applications in commercial, industrial and scientific fields. They are used as metering pumps in the water treatment industry and as vacuum pumps in process operations in various industries such as chemical, food and beverage and pharmaceuticals. Other uses include filter presses, dewatering, spraying and cleaning.

Pump Solutions Group

Idex Corporation

Yamada Corporation

Lewa GmbH

Verder International B.V.

Ingersoll-Rand PLc

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/s

Xylem

Tapflo AB

Leak-Proof Pumps

Diaphragm Pumps Market segmentation by Type

Air operated

Electrically operated

Diaphragm Pumps Market segmentation by Application

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Others

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Diaphragm Pumps Market Report

1. What was the Diaphragm Pumps Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Diaphragm Pumps Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Diaphragm Pumps Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

