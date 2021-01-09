Automotive Microcontroller Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Automotive Microcontrollers Market was valued at USD 8.45 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.63 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2026

Microcontrollers are commonly referred to as small computers integrated on a chip. It is one of the components of the SoC (System on Chip). The microcontroller consists of a CPU, memory configuration and programmable input/output peripherals. Automotive microcontrollers are used to control automotive functions including automotive airbag systems, remote control systems and operating systems.

The major players in the market are

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• STMicroelectronics

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Automotive Microcontrollers Market by Technology

• Tire Pressure Monitoring System

• Park Assist System

• Blind Spot Detection

• Adaptive Cruise Control

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Microcontroller industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Microcontroller Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Microcontroller Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Microcontroller Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Microcontroller Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

