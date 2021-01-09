Iot Insurance Market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2025 

The Global Iot Insurance Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 36.3% during 2019-2025. Insurance is one of the fastest growing segments of the global IoT market. In parallel with innovative insurance models, the growth of the insurance sector and increased use of IoT to reduce premiums and risk-related costs are some of the key factors driving market adoption studied in recent years.

By Insurance Type:

Property and Casualty Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Others

By Insurance Application:

Automotive and Transportation

Home and Commercial Buildings

Life and Health

Business and Enterprise

Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines

Travel

Agriculture

