Automotive Plastics Market Passenger Cars Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars to grow from USD 28.2 billion in 2018 to USD 47.3 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period.

Automotive plastics are used in passenger cars to manufacture automotive parts such as upholstery, bumpers, interior and exterior trim, dashboards and seats. The research and development of composite materials, polymers and reinforced plastics are suitable for automobile under-bonnet parts and interior and exterior materials based on high-quality material quality.

Key Market Players

Magna International Inc. (Canada), Lear Corporation (US), Adient plc (Ireland), BASF SE (Germany), Compagnie Plastic Omnium (France), Borealis AG (Austria), Covestro AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), and Grupo Antolin-Irausa S.A. (Spain).

Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars, By Application

Interior

Exterior

Under Bonnet

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Plastics Market Passenger Cars industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Plastics Market Passenger Cars Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Plastics Market Passenger Cars Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Plastics Market Passenger Cars Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Plastics Market Passenger Cars Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

