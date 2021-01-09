Automotive Vehicle To Everything Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is the passing of data from the vehicle to any device that can affect the vehicle. V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle), V2P (Vehicle to Pedestrian), V2I (Vehicle to Infrastructure), V2G (Vehicle to Grid)) and V2D (vehicle-to-device).

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market is projected to grow at a rate of 40% in terms of value, from USD 42.4 Million in 2019 to reach USD 7.70 Billion by 2025.

Key Players –

Continental AG, Aptiv, Qualcomm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Arada Systems Inc, Cohda Wireless Pty, Kapsch TrafficCom, Denso Corporation, eTrans Systems, Arada Systems, AutoTalks Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation,

On the basis of communication type

Vehicle-to-Vehicle

Vehicle-to-Network

Vehicle-to-Home

Vehicle-to-Grid

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Vehicle To Everything industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Vehicle To Everything Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Vehicle To Everything Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Vehicle To Everything Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Vehicle To Everything Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

