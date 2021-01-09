Surgical Simulation Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

Surgical training is essential to maintain quality patient outcomes and to ensure that surgeons are able to perform routine and complex procedures effectively. Standard education and training activities are a normal part of the continuing education of a surgeon. However, as these training are time-consuming and cost-intensive; practitioners are looking for robust supplementary models and are shifting to virtual reality surgical training. Surgical simulation is a type of computer technology through which medical professionals are trained without requiring a patient, an animal or a cadaver.

The continuous technological advancements and increasing concern for patient’s safety are some factors which drive the global surgical simulation market growth. For instance, the METIman simulator, developed by the CAE, Inc., has been found to be one of the most advanced and realistic simulators in recent times. Thus, the rise in various medical simulation technological advances is increasing healthcare applications for training healthcare professionals. There are some factors which restrain the market to further grow such as the high cost of surgical simulators and limitation of simulation technology. For instance, simulators especially the high fidelity ones are available at huge costs; both, in terms of initial purchase prices as well as maintenance charges. Hence, they are not affordable to many teaching hospitals, academic & research institutes, among others. This is expected to limit the growth of the market.

The global surgical simulation market is segmented on the basis of Application, technology, and end-user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into laparoscopic surgery, endoscopic surgery, neurological surgery, gynecological surgery, cardiac surgery, and arthroscopic surgery. On the basis of technology, the market is further divided into high-fidelity simulators, medium-fidelity simulators, and low-fidelity simulators. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the market is sub-segmented into academic and research institutes, hospitals and surgical clinics, and others (military organization). Academic and research institutes are expected to show significant growth in the end-user segment during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of surgical simulation solutions for training purposes in academic and research institutions supports the growth in this segment.

There are various companies providing surgical simulation solution are 3D Systems, Inc., CAE, Inc., Gaumard Scientific Co., Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Laerdal Medical Corp., OSSimTech, Simbionix USA Corp., and Simulab Corp. these market players are adopting various strategies in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in January 2018, CAE healthcare signed a partnership with the American Heart Association (AHA) for the establishment of various international training sites to deliver AHA lifesaving courses globally.

Surgical Simulation Market- Segmentation

By Application

Laparoscopic Surgery

Endoscopic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Gynaecological Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Arthroscopic Surgery

By Technology

High-fidelity Simulators

Medium-fidelity Simulators

Low-fidelity Simulators

By End-User

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals and Surgical Clinics

Others (Military Organisation)

Surgical Simulation Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

3B Scientific GmbH

3D Systems, Inc.

CAE, Inc.

CyberGlove Systems LLC

FVRVS, Ltd.

Gaumard Scientific Co., Inc.

ImmersiveTouch, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Laerdal Medical Corp.

Marion Surgical

MEDICAL-X

Mentice AB

Mimic Technologies, Inc.

Nasco, Inc.

OSSimTech

Osso VR

Realists Training Technologies GmbH

Simbionix USA Corp.

Simulab Corp.

Stryker Corp.

Surgical Science Sweden AB

VirtaMed AG

Voxel-Man

