Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The low voltage DC circuit breaker market is anticipated to have a significant market value over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow on the outline of expansion in transmission & distribution networks, increased focus on renewable energy generation techniques such as solar, up-gradation & modernization of aging infrastructure for safe and secure electrical distribution systems, and increased emphasis on battery systems for microgrids, among more. Low voltage DC circuit breakers are suitable for application as main breakers and for protection of branch and feeder circuits and connected apparatus. These breakers provide overload protection for conductors and short-circuit protection for all circuit elements such as conductors, motors, and starters. They are designed for use in switchboard, control centers, panel boards, combination starters, and separate individual enclosures. In these various enclosures, they are applicable to the requirements of lighting, distribution, and other power circuits.

The electric power industry is the biggest end-user of low voltage DC circuit breakers industry and expected to remain so through the forecast period as power utilities are enhancing their energy efficiencies. The residential sector for low voltage DC circuit breakers is projected to post strong gains over the coming years augmented by the year-on-year increase in construction expenditures. Suppliers or companies serving the non-residential sector will also profit from high-value products used in the non-residential applications. In automotive, the increasing penetration of electrical components in motor vehicles particularly coupled with the increasing prominence of electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to reinforce the low voltage DC circuit breakers demand on a per-vehicle basis.

Circuit breakers are gradually replacing fuses in most of the applications such as in homes and offices. Moreover, the increasing utilization of certain DC power applications including solar power generation is expected to benefit DC circuit breaker manufacturers. In addition, the manufacturers of low voltage circuit breakers will benefit from the advantages obtained from their products’ performance relative to fuses.

Furthermore, the low voltage DC circuit breaker market involves multiple small and medium-sized enterprises, a few large multinational corporations, and start-up companies. Key low voltage DC circuit breaker manufacturers include Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd., among more. These players continued to deliver market needs by offering a truly global solution and the broadest array of dc circuit breakers in the industry.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Report:

Increasing Investments in Smart Grids to Ensure Grid Stability

Development of Smart Cities & Electric Vehicles

Shift Toward Decentralized Power Generation & Energy Storage

Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply From Utilities

Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Market – Segmentation

By Type

Air Circuit Breakers (ACB)

Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB)

Miniature Circuit-Breakers (MCB)

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers Market –Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

C&S Electric Ltd.

CBI Electric Group

Eaton Corp.

Entec Electric & Electronic Co., Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Myers Power Products Inc.

Powell Industries, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric S.E.

Sécheron SA

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

TAIXI Electric Co., LTD.

Tavrida Group

