Anti-snoring Treatment Market Research and Forecast 2019-2025

Anti-snoring treatment market is expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period. Snoring is a common condition occurs in anyone, more frequently in men and people who are overweight. Snoring not only disrupt the sleep patterns of others, but also weaker sleep quality of the person. Snoring has the tendency to rise due to increasing age. The habitual snoring can be a sign of serious health problems and obstructive sleep apnea such as Interruptions of breathing, frequent waking from sleep, light sleeping, the strain on the heart, and poor night sleep. The globally rising number of obese people due to changing lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits such as consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and smoking is triggering the growth of anti-snoring treatment industry.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, snoring affects around 90 million adults in the US and 37 million on a regular basis. Growing anatomical abnormalities of throat and nose including enlarged tonsils and deviated nasal results in narrowing of the throat during sleep; that raises the high demand for anti-snoring treatment devices. The anti-snoring devices include mandibular advancement devices, nasal devices, and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices. Mandibular advancement devices prevent users from snoring and help those who grind teeth during sleep. While nasal devices blow air through a nose mask and help in keeping the airway open while sleeping through air compressor machine.

First “Dual Action” Over the Counter (OTC) 510k Clearance from the FDA

In March 2019, Zyppah announced that after six years on the market, Zyppah Anti-Snoring Device has become the first marketed anti-snoring device and has been granted the necessary clearances by the FDA to be made available OTC. Zyppah’s certification included a “first” ranking when compared against the category monograph to feature a wholly unique, dual-action feature that advances the mandible while repositioning the tongue to keep it from blocking the airway. As noted in the certification Zyppah is intended for use by adults as an aid to reduce snoring.

Primark Launch Anti-Snore Pillow

In February 2019, Primark launched anti-snore pillow for assisting patients in preventing snoring during sleep. The pillow is cost-effective than other anti-snoring pillows available in the market. The company aims to meet the growing demand of consumers for less expensive anti-snoring products with an aim to expand its customer base as well as elevate its anti-snoring product sales.

Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market – Segmentation

By Device

Mandibular Advancement Devices

Nasal Devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Others

By Surgery

Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP)

Radio-frequency Ablation (Somnoplasty)

Laser-assisted uvulopalatoplasty (LAUP)

Others

Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

