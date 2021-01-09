Digital Asset Management Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The digital asset management market is expected to record a CAGR of 21.23% during 2019-2025. The digital asset management marketplace consolidates end-user industry spending on digital asset management solutions and services to store, organize, access and share rich media content. The service segment includes end-user spending on consulting, implementation, training and support. Some of the popular digital asset management solutions are asset analysis, asset and metadata archiving, brand portals, creative tools integration, lifecycle and rights management, video management, web content management integration.

The following players are covered in this report:

Adobe

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Dell EMC

IBM

Aprimo

Oracle

Northplains

Nuxeo

OpenText

Celum

Bynder

Bright (Asset Bank)

Extensis

Brandmaster

Qbank

Censhare

Digital Asset Management Market segmentation by Type

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Digital Asset Management Market segmentation by Application

Brand Management System

Library or Archive

Production Management Systems

