Holographic Imaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Holographic imaging A physical structure diffracting light into an image is a hologram. A hologram can be the encoded material or the resulting image. A holographic image can be seen by looking into an illuminated holographic print. A 3D image of the object is produced by holographic imaging devices by recording a split light beam from laser. Holographic imaging enables the healthcare professionals, keeping their diagnosis infection free. The data from the Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scans are collected by holographic systems and converted into 3D visualization, and a virtual object in 3D space. In addition, heart conditions and colon cancer can be examined with holographic imaging without the need of cutting the skin.
The factors augmenting the growth of the market include increasing adoption of the holographic imaging in medical research, medical education, and medical imaging. In addition, the technique has been adopted significantly by surgeons and biomedical researchers, further fuelling the holographic imaging market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising demand for non-invasive measurements inside human organs is contributing to the growth of the market as this technique can be used to examine heart conditions without cutting the skin. However, there are certain factors such as high cost, lack of accessibility, and issues regarding projection under the sunlight are hampering the growth of the market.
Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global holographic imaging market owing to the adoption of holographic technology by research academic centers and laboratories in North America. APAC region is anticipated to be an emerging holographic imaging market due to the adoption of holographic imaging techniques in medical training and surgeries, especially in Japan.
The companies competing in the global holographic imaging market include Econ Reality, EcoPixel Inc., Holoxica Ltd., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Ovizio Imaging systems, Zebra Imaging, and zSpace, Inc. Majority of key players apply strategies such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, and product launches with technological advancement to gain competitive edge over others and enhance their presence. For example, in November 2016, a 3D digital atlas prototype of human anatomy has been launched by Holoxica Limited. This gives neuroscience medical experts an insight into detection, diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders.
Holographic Imaging Market- Segmentation
By Product Type
- Holographic Display
- Microscopes
- Software
- Holographic Prints
By Application
- Medical Imaging
- Medical Education
- Biomedical Research
By End Users
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Research Institutes
- Hospitals and Clinics
Holographic Imaging Market– Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
