Digital Fault Recorder Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global Digital Fault Recorder market is expected to reach a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period. DFR (Digital Fault Recorder) is a device installed in the substation to record the fault waveform of the transmission line. It is a multifunctional data acquisition device capable of recording any waveform signal with a sampling rate of 1024 samples per cycle. So you can monitor all power quality load profiles and synchrophasors. Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) provides complete isolation and analysis of all events and provides solutions for protection and optimal operation of electrical systems. It is a powerful platform for cost-effective performance solutions, acquisition, analysis and data reporting in power system substations. The features of Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) include modular design, centralized and decentralized architecture, modern synchronization, comprehensive web interface, and extensible architecture.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB

Ametek

GE

Siemens

Ducati Energia

Elspec

Erlphase

Kinkei

Kocos

Logiclab

Prosoft Systems

Qualitrol

Digital Fault Recorder Market Segmentation by Type

Less than 66 kV

66–220 kV

Above 220 kV

Digital Fault Recorder Market Segmentation by Application

Generation

Transmission & Distribution

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Digital Fault Recorder industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Digital Fault Recorder Market Report

1. What was the Digital Fault Recorder Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Digital Fault Recorder Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Fault Recorder Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

