Digital Experience Platform Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The digital experience platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2019 to 2025. The Digital Experience Platform is an enterprise software class that provides an architecture for businesses undergoing digital transformation to deliver connected consumer experiences and gather critical consumer insights. Emphasize interoperability and cross-channel continuity across the entire customer journey. Similarly, there is also the potential to create efficiencies by providing digital services externally and internally by providing a modern, unified platform by removing silos that exist in an organization’s data and backend processes. A DXP can be a single product, but is a collection of products that often work together. The core components of DXP are presentation services, lean portals, content services, campaign services, enterprise integration, analytics services, search services, commerce services, and security services.

The following players are covered in this report:

Adobe

HCL Technologies Limited

Oracle

Censhare AG

Salesforce.com

SAP SE

Microsoft

Open Text Corporation

Acquia

Jahia Solutions Group SA

SDL plc

Episerver

Squiz

BloomReach

Liferay

Kentico Software

Infosys

Digital Experience Platform Market segmentation by Type

Open Source Data Integration Tool

Cloud-based Data Integration Tools

Digital Experience Platform Market segmentation by Application

BFSI

Retail

Medical Insurance

Manufacturing

Travel and Hotel

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector

Other

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Digital Experience Platform Market Report

1. What was the Digital Experience Platform Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Digital Experience Platform Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Experience Platform Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

