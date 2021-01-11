Asia-Pacific Dairy Snacks Market , 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The Asia-Pacific dairy snacks market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factors that drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific dairy snacks industry include the increasing consumption of dairy-based products, and the shift of the consumer towards western dairy products such as organic snacks, yogurt snacks, cheese, among many others. Further, the rising demand for clean label products and transparency in dairy products is likely to make the companies for product innovations in the sector, which in turn, will contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.
China, India, and Japan are the major economies contributing to the growth of the market. Among these China is likely to be the most significant country for market growth. According to the US Dairy Export Council (USDEC) in 2015, China produces about 25,000 metric tons of cheese a year, and most of this is processed cheese slices for foodservice as well as other processed cheeses. In addition, USDEC projected that by 2020, around 37,000 metric tons of cheese will be produced in China. Such a presence of well-established cheese industry in the country gives a boost to the Asia-Pacific dairy snacks market
Asia-Pacific Dairy Snacks Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Cheese
- Yogurt
- Ice Cream
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Retail & Supermarkets
- Online Distribution Channel
Asia-Pacific Dairy Snacks Market – Country Covered
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Company Profiles
- Bongrain (Tianjin) Foods Co. Ltd.
- Britannia Dairy Pvt.Ltd.
- China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd.
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul)
- Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd.
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- NH Foods Ltd.
- Unilever Plc
