Digital Imaging Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global digital imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% from 2019 to 2025. Digital imaging is the process of visually representing an object after processing by encoding the signal into a digital signal with the help of sensors. It can be a scene physically by a computer. This includes processing, storing, compressing, printing, and displaying various images. Use an image machine, manuscript, artwork, or digital camera to create digital images such as printed text, photos, or networks. The digital imaging system is a complete digitalization solution suitable for unique and valuable cultural heritage objects. Digital imaging is used by digital humanities researchers and institutions to digitize treasures or valuable objects.

The following players are covered in this report:

General Electric

Olympus

Hexagon

Cognex

Ametek

Nikon

Teledyne Technologies

Omron

Matrox Electronic Systems

National Instruments

Keyence

Digital Imaging Market segmentation by Type

Machine Vision

Metrology

Radiography

LiDAR

Digital Imaging Market segmentation by Application

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Power Generation

Machinery

Public Infrastructure

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor Fabrication

Food & Beverages

