Eurowire

European Dairy Snacks Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The European dairy snacks market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factor that drives the growth of the market includes the well-established dairy industry in the region. According to the European Parliament, the EU dairy sector is the second biggest agricultural sector in the EU, representing more than 12 % of total agricultural output. The EU was the largest producer of milk in absolute terms and relative to population size among G20 members as of 2016.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/european-dairy-snacks-market

Along with this, there is substantial demand for cheese particularly in countries such as the UK and Germany. Hence, owing to an established dairy sector and substantial demand, the market is likely to witness positive growth over the forecast period.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/european-dairy-snacks-market

Besides, some other factors that drive the market growth include increasing disposable incomes, rising consumer health awareness along with the rise in snack consumption habits. However, some factors such as increasing lactose intolerance, growing popularity of vegan products, and shift to non-dairy products are challenging the growth of the European dairy snacks industry.

Europe Dairy Snacks Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Cheese
  • Yogurt
  • Ice Cream
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Retail & Supermarkets
  • Online Distribution Channel

Europe Dairy Snacks Market – Countries Covered 

Europe

  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Company Profiles 

Arla Foods Group

o   Overview

o   Arla Foods Group in the European Dairy snacks Market

o   Recent Developments

  • Associated British Foods plc
  • Danone SA
  • Fage International S.A.
  • Kerry Global Inc.
  • Lactalis Group
  • Meadow Foods
  • Mondelez International Inc.
  • Nestle SA
  • Parmalat SpA
  • Royal FrieslandCampina NV
  • Schreiber Foods Inc.
  • The Bel Co.

Unilever Plc

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/european-dairy-snacks-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

 

 