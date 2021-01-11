Asia-Pacific Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The Asia-Pacific aerospace antimicrobial coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. COVID-19 outbreak is estimated to offer an opportunity for the adoption of antimicrobial coatings in aircraft in the region. As a result, the cleaning and hygiene measures of aircraft have been adopted to prevent COVID-19 transmission. For instance, in February 2020, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has initiated for disinfecting and cleaning of its aircraft for prevention of the COVID-19 transmission, amid a reduction in the demand for air travel. Along with its existing hygiene measures, such as the cleaning of surfaces including tray tables, cleaning of washrooms, and vacuuming of carpets, SIA is also utilizing a strong disinfectant on areas including in-flight entertainment screens and windows.

This is expected to offer an opportunity for antimicrobial surface coatings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in aircraft. Surfaces treated with antimicrobial coatings can be effective against the COVID-19 virus. Metallic antimicrobial agents including copper and silver have been demonstrated to be effective against both viruses and bacteria. Silver-based antimicrobial coating materials have been gaining significance owing to the high toxicity on microorganisms, low toxicity on human cells, high thermal ability, and long biocide action.

Asia-Pacific Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market-Segmentation

By Sales Channels

OEM

Aftermarket

By End-User

Commercial

Defense

Asia-Pacific Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market– Segment by Country

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co. (Gmbh & Co. KG)

Permagard Pty. Ltd.

Polymer Technologies, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Protech Powder Coatings, Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Co.

