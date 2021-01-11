European Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The European CDSS market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Europe is considered to be one of the significant regions in the CDSS market as it has high healthcare expenditure and infrastructure. Major factors contributing to the healthcare information system market include the integration of technology in the healthcare sector, growing public and private investment to improvise healthcare service management, and innovation in the healthcare sector such as AI, IoT, big data and others. Additionally, high per capita healthcare expenditure and growing healthcare facilities in the region are substantially contributing to the CDSS market.

The European CDSS market is segmented on the basis of deployment, product type, and end-user. On the basis of deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premises deployment and cloud-based deployment of CDSS. The on-premises delivery model is anticipated to dominate the market in 2018. Further, on the basis of product type, the market is segmented into hardware and software & services. Software & services segment is estimated to dominate the market. Integration of AI in software has boosted the demand of the software across various end-users. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, retail pharmacy, and others. Hospitals & Clinics segment is anticipated to have a dominating share in global CDSS market in 2018.

Moreover, the market is geographically segmented into UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the Rest of Europe. The adoption rate of advanced healthcare IT solutions such as EHR is high in UK, majorly owing to well-collaborations strategies being formed among healthcare and IT industry of the country. Furthermore, the study of the European CDSS market report covers the analysis of several players operating in the market. Some of the key players include Allscrips Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others. In March 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V completed the acquisition of healthcare information systems business of Carestream Health, Inc. for expanding its portfolio of radiology informatics. In January 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V signed an agreement with MIM Software Inc. for radiation therapy treatment. With this collaboration, the company enables clinicians to take therapy decisions.

Market Segmentation

European CDSS Market by Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud Based

European CDSS Market by Product

Hardware

Software & Services

European Healthcare Information System Market by End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Regional Analysis

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

IBM Corp.

InterSystems Corp

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

