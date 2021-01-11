Tea Bag Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global tea bag market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Teabags are the most convenient form of tea that is consumed as it is a faster and easier way. The factors that fuel the global tea bag industry include the premiumization trend market, which pushes the consumers to invest more in the products that are convenient as well as healthy and natural thus escalating the market revenues over the forecast timeframe. However, the preferences of consumers towards the loose tea in comparison with the tea bag as loose tea is better in taste and even smells better, which is expected to hamper the tea bag market growth during the forecast period.
Tea bags are manufacturers with various materials, which are treated with epichlorohydrin, a compound that is utilized for the production of epoxy resins. Epichlorohydrin is known to cause cancer in animals, suppress the immune system and infertility. To overcome such limitations the key players are continuously contributing towards the market growth and to fulfill the shifting preferences of consumers, such as firstly there were gauze tea bags introduced in the market, next is the cotton tea bags, and later the latest paper tea bags that are heat sealable were introduced. Thus, such an introduction of various formats of tea bags is expected to contribute to market growth.
Global Tea Bag Market Segmentation
By Type
- Green Tea
- Black Tea
- Oolong Tea
- Herbal Tea
Regional Analysis
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the world
Company Profiles
- AMORE Pacific Corp.
- Arbor Tea (New World Tea, LLC)
- Associated British Foods, PLC
- Barry’s Tea
- Celestial Seasonings, Inc.
- Ceylon Organics, Ltd.
- ITO EN (North America) Inc.
- Tata Global Beverages
- Nestlé S.A.
- Numi, Inc.
- Twining and Co., Ltd.
- The Republic of Tea, Inc.
- Starbucks Corp.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
- Townshend’s Tea, Co.
- Unilever Group
