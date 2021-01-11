Ball Valve Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Ball Valves Market was valued at USD 8.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the replacement of old ball valves and the adoption of smart valves, increased interest in industrialization, urbanization and smart city development, increased demand for valves in the medical and pharmaceutical industry due to the increase of new nuclear power plants, projects and upgrades of existing projects in the ball valve market Is the main driver.

Key Market Players

Include Emerson (US), Cameron – Schlumberger (US), Flowserve (US), IMI Plc.(UK), and Metso (Finland), are among the major players in the ball valves market.

Based on the types:

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves

Floating Ball Valves

Rising Stem Ball Valves

Based on the size:

Up To 1”

1-6”

6-25”

25-50”

50” and Larger

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ball Valve industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ball Valve Market Report

1. What was the Ball Valve Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ball Valve Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ball Valve Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

