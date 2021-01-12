European Aircraft Tires Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

European aircraft tires market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2026). The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are the major economies contributing to the growth of the European aircraft tires market over the forecast period. As per ICAO, Germany accounted for the largest air traffic in 2019, followed by UK and France. The key aspect that drives the growth of the Europe aircraft tires market is the increasing number of air passengers across the region. According to Aviation Benefits, air travel in Europe is expected to continue to grow over the next two decades. Hence, this is likely to demand sufficient aircraft which in turn will encourage the growth of the aircraft tires market over the forecast period.

Besides, the airlines in the region are also rapidly evolving and enlarging their aircraft fleet size to cater to the ever-rising demand of the air passengers. The key players operating in the region also contributes substantially to the market growth by adopting new materials, technologies, and improved business models. The introduction of light-weight aircraft tires to attain maximum efficiency and the introduction of thin tires which results in improved fuel economy are some key factors that drive the growth of the Europe aircraft tires market over the forecast period.

Europe Aircraft Tires Market – Segmentation

By Type

New Tires

Retreaded Tires

By Construction

Radial

Bias

By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircrafts

o Wide-Body Aircraft

o Narrow Body Aircraft

o Regional Transport Aircraft

Military Aircrafts

Others (Spacecrafts)

By Distribution Channel

Aftermarket

OEM

Europe Aircraft Tires Market – Countries Covered

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Airframes Alaska LLC

Aviation Tires & Treads LLC

Bridgestone Corp.

CieGnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA

Continental AG

Desser Holdings LLC

Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

MATCO Mfg.

Mitas (Trelleborg Group)

Petlas Tire Corp.

Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.

Specialty Tires of America Inc.

Stomil-Pozna? SA

