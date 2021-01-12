European Aircraft Tires Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

European aircraft tires market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2026). The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are the major economies contributing to the growth of the European aircraft tires market over the forecast period. As per ICAO, Germany accounted for the largest air traffic in 2019, followed by UK and France. The key aspect that drives the growth of the Europe aircraft tires market is the increasing number of air passengers across the region. According to Aviation Benefits, air travel in Europe is expected to continue to grow over the next two decades. Hence, this is likely to demand sufficient aircraft which in turn will encourage the growth of the aircraft tires market over the forecast period.
Besides, the airlines in the region are also rapidly evolving and enlarging their aircraft fleet size to cater to the ever-rising demand of the air passengers. The key players operating in the region also contributes substantially to the market growth by adopting new materials, technologies, and improved business models. The introduction of light-weight aircraft tires to attain maximum efficiency and the introduction of thin tires which results in improved fuel economy are some key factors that drive the growth of the Europe aircraft tires market over the forecast period.
Europe Aircraft Tires Market – Segmentation
By Type
- New Tires
- Retreaded Tires
By Construction
- Radial
- Bias
By Aircraft Type
- Commercial Aircrafts
o Wide-Body Aircraft
o Narrow Body Aircraft
o Regional Transport Aircraft
- Military Aircrafts
- Others (Spacecrafts)
By Distribution Channel
- Aftermarket
- OEM
Europe Aircraft Tires Market – Countries Covered
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- Airframes Alaska LLC
- Aviation Tires & Treads LLC
- Bridgestone Corp.
- CieGnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA
- Continental AG
- Desser Holdings LLC
- Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- MATCO Mfg.
- Mitas (Trelleborg Group)
- Petlas Tire Corp.
- Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.
- Specialty Tires of America Inc.
- Stomil-Pozna? SA
