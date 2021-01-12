Financial Analytics Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The financial analytics market is growing rapidly during the forecast period. Financial analytics is the process of evaluating business that provides deep insights on financial status such as the preparation of the financial budget, financial projects, and financial cash flows to determine the business performance, liquidity, and profitability. Financial analytics allows developing the fundamental analysis of the business data that provide depth insight regarding comparative analysis, financial management, competitors, and markets. The tools analysis financial data which is used to calculate financial ratios to compare the performance of against companies.

The financial analytics plays a critical role to calculate the profit that enables to answer all the queries related to business and forecasts the future of the business. The financial analytics tools are focusing on managing and measuring the tangible assets of the organization and minimizing the budgeting cycles such as cash, machinery. The market players are developing the tools of business intelligence and analytics to obtain accurate results from the financial data that is required to formulating the decisions. The adoption of financial solutions provides insights into operational Key Performance Indicators (KPI), products and customer satisfaction increase the financial analytics market growth. There are various factors that have to propel the growth of the market including rising of financial data, Internet of Things (IoT), growth in e-commerce sales and technological innovations.

The global financial analytics market is classified on the basis of type, applications, and verticals. Based on the type, the market includes the Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) and visualization tools, consulting and support services, database management system, and analytics solution. Based on application, the market is further classified into receivable management, payable management, ledger management, profitability management, and asset & liability management. Based on verticals, the market serves into telecommunication, retail, transportation and logistics, BFSI, and government.

Various key players in the market contribute to increasing the market share across the globe such as IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., FinancialCAD Corp., Teradata Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE. For instance, FinancialCAD Corp provides derivatives risk management and risk analytics solutions for valuations of derivatives parameters such as swaps, futures, and options. Moreover, in 2018, the company has introduced the toolkit for valuation of risk analytics such as python toolkit to provide security, version control, and calculation scaling.

Global Financial Analytics Market – Segmentation

By Type

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) and visualization tools

Reporting & Analysis

Consulting & Support Services

DataBase Management System

Query

Others

By Application

Risk Management

Profitability Management

Budgetary Control Management

Payable Management

Receivable Management

Ledger Management

Asset & Liability Management

Others

By Vertical

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Telecommunication & IT

Others

Global Financial Analytics Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Accenture PLC

Alteryx, Inc.

Cleanwater Analytics, LLC

datapine GmbH

eMoney Advisor, LLC

FactSet Research Systems, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corpo. (FICO)

FinancialCAD Corp.

IBM Corp.

Innovaccer, Inc.

Investortools, Inc.

Magnitude Software, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy, Inc.

Northstar Risk Corp.

Novus Partners, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Rosslyn Analytics Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Sisense, Inc.

StatPro Group PLC

Teradata Corp.

IBCO Software, Inc.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

