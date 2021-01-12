European Mouth Freshener Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The European mouth freshener market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The well-developed confectionery market of Europe presents various growth opportunities to the mouth freshener market during the forecast period. Confectionary vendors are increasing their focus on the breath-freshening category in the region. Additionally, the increasing awareness related to oral care across the region is also driving the adoption of mouth fresheners in all product forms.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/european-mouth-freshener-market

Besides, the high diabetic population base across Europe is also another factor influencing the mouth freshener market. Market players are innovating with their mouth freshener product offerings. For instance, various mouth fresheners candy manufactures have started using polyols as a sugar-free sweetener instead of conventional products. These polyols are used as the same amount of sugar and are approved safe for human consumption by the World Health Organization. Furthermore, the innovation in product offerings by companies such as quick-dissolving chews and many more are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. For instance, The Hershey Co.’s brand Ice Breaker offers cool blast chews in their product portfolio.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/european-mouth-freshener-market

Europe Mouth Freshener Market Report Segment

By Product Form

Spray

Candies & Gum (breath strips)

Liquid

By Category

Sugar-Free

Conventional

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Europe Mouth Freshener Market Report – Segmentation by Geography

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Cloetta AB

Ferrero International S.A.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Mars, Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Peppersmith (Freshly Cut Ltd.)

Perfetti Van Melle Groupe B.V.

The Hershey Co.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/european-mouth-freshener-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404