Iot Education Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2025

The Global Iot Education Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 16.3% during 2019-2025. IoT in education is the application of technological advances in education and education. This IoT application covers e-learning solutions and platforms incorporating visual and reference tools. IoT also helps individuals and students appropriately assess and helps improve teacher and student performance in assessment.

By Application:

Learning management system

Classroom management

Administration management

Surveillance

Others

By Component:

Solution

Service

Hardware

By End User:

Academic

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

By Solution:

Network management

Content management and analytics

Device management

Application management

Security management

By Service:

Professional services

Training and consulting

Deployment and integration

Support and maintenance

Managed services

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

