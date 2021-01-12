Solar Mobile Charger Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

The various applications such as consumers electronics, transportation, and military are utilized in the solar charger are fuelling the growth of solar mobile charger market during the forecast period. The solar panel charger such as X-Dragon has a capacity of 10,000 mAh solar power bank that collected the most rays. It has some advantages that include four-panel design and large capacity which make it more ideal for backpacking and camping trips without a power outlet. Moreover, the Hiluckey solar power bank has advance solar charging speeds. It is environmentally friendly that aid in decreasing greenhouse effect and global warming and emit zero pollution.

The utilization of solar mobile charger enables in reducing cost such as electric bills and it operates quietly and does not contribute to top noise pollution. The US Army Research Development and Engineering Commands Communication Electronic Center (CERDEC) have introduced a military-grade universal battery charger to enables soldiers in the field to keep electronics powered up. Military solar panels mil SPEC grade have been introduced for the army in the US that need to deploy electricity in the field to meet the most durable and quality requirement. Thus, such factors enable in boosting the growth of solar mobile charger market during the forecast period.

Solar energy is utilized to captured sunlight to create concentrated solar power and photovoltaic power for solar heating and energy conversion provide solar to be utilized to lights, heaters, gadgets, pools and power auto motives. The solar power products such as solar charger are available on the market that is rising in a complex manner. Energy Sages of solar energy that includes solar transportation, solar lighting, solar heating, solar tech, rooftop solar and solar energy. The most effective utilization of the sunshine along with transportation powered through photovoltaic energy. Cars, subway, planes, buses, and railroads all are powered through solar and in the renewable energy sector, solar transit is the most important offering.

Solar buses are enabled in to reduce its carbon footprint in china and maintaining effective mass transit in populated cities such as Beijing. Solar-powered aircraft such as solar impulse 2 made it around across the world and making large splashes in iconic photographs. Solar cars are playing a vital role in racing competition, especially in Australia and solar spirit has gained major recognition. Solar power is most important in transforming the transportation sector across the world. Thus, such factors aids in fuelling the growth of the solar mobile charger market over the forecast period.

Global Solar Mobile Charger Market Segmentation

By Panel Type

Mono-crystalline Solar Chargers

Poly-crystalline Solar Chargers

Amorphous Solar Chargers

Hybrid Solar Chargers

By Application

Individual Consumers

Transportation

Military

By Charger Type

Solar Trickle Charger

Clamshell Solar Charger

Folding Solar Charger

Backpack Solar Charger

Global Solar Mobile Charger Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

COMPANY PROFILES

ALLPOWERS

ANKER TECHNOLOGY CO. LIMITED

CANADIAN SOLAR INC.

COBRA ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

ECOFLOW TECH

EMPO-NI

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

GOAL ZERO LLC

JA SOLAR HOLDINGS

JINKO SOLAR

LEPOWER ELECTRONIC CO., LTD

PHILIPS ELECTRONICS LTD

POWERADD

POWERBYPROXI

POWERTRAVELLER INTERNATIONAL LTD

RAVPOWER INC.

SHARP SOLAR

SHENZHEN ECSSON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

SHENZHEN LETSOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

SHENZHEN PORTABLE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

SOLAR FRONTIER KABUSHIKI KAISHA

SOLARTAB LTD.

SOLARWORLD AG

SOLIO INC.

SOLOPOWER SYSTEMS, INC.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

SUNTACTICS

SUNTECH POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

SUNTRICA LTD

TRINA SOLAR LIMITED

XTORM BV

YINGLI SOLAR

ZHONGLI TALESUN SOLAR CO., LTD.

