Intelligent Power Module Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2025

The Global Intelligent Power Module Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 8.3% during 2019-2025. Intelligent power module is an electronic device that integrates high voltage driving circuit to draw high power performance from IGBT power device or MOSFET power device. Intelligent power modules are used to protect the system from short circuits, low voltages and extreme temperatures.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Current Rating:

Up To 100 A

101 A – 600 A

Above 600 A

By Power Devices:

IGBT

MOSFET

By Vertical:

l Industrial

ICT

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Other

By Circuit Configuration:

6 – PACK

7 – PACK

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Intelligent Power Module industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Intelligent Power Module Market Report

What was the Intelligent Power Module Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Intelligent Power Module Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Intelligent Power Module Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

