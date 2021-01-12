Intelligent Process Automation Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2025

The Global Intelligent Process Automation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 10.3% during 2019-2025. Intelligent process automation is an application technology in which software with artificial intelligence capabilities and related new technologies including machine learning, cognitive automation and computer vision are used for mass processing, repeatable tasks in organizations.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine and Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Virtual Agents

Mini bots and RPA

Computer Vision

Others

By Component

Solutions

Services

Managed Services

By Application

IT Operations

Business Process Automation

Application Management

Content Management

Security

Others

By Vertical

Telecommunications and IT

Transport and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Retail and e-commerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

